Tinubu Extols Kalu’s Unwavering Patriotism, Entrepreneurial Spirit At 65

Share

President Bola Tinubu yesterday congratulated Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his 65th birthday.

In his congratulatory message to the former Abia State governor, Tinubu reflected on their enduring friendship and shared commitment to national progress, rooted in their membership of the “Class of ’99” Governors.

The President extolled Kalu’s unwavering patriotism, recalling decades of collaboration marked by mutual respect, even with political differences.

He lauded the representative of Abia North’s entrepreneurial spirit, as epitomised in his establishment of Slok Holding and investments in banking and the media, ventures that have created hundreds of jobs.

Tinubu said: “Senator Kalu, my friend, is a patriot whose life embodies resilience, generosity, and the transformative power of visionary leadership. On this milestone, I celebrate his contributions to our nation’s economic and political tapestry.”

Share