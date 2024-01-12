Tinubu Extols Founder of GTB, Adeola, at 70

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his long-time friend and foremost business leader, Mr. Fola Adeola, as he marks his 70th birthday. Adeola is the founder of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), founder and Chairman of the FATE Foundation, and member of the Commission for Africa.

According to a release yesterday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu felicitated Ade- ola for reaching the milestone age and for his numerous contributions to the Nigerian business ecosystem by creating jobs, opening up investment opportunities across sectors, as well as promoting initiatives for the economic advancement of Nigeria.

The President extolled the brilliance, integrity, courage, and patriotism of the founder of one of Nigeria’s leading banks, describing him as a great asset to the nation. He wished the top business leader many more years in good health and strength.