Tinubu extols Akande’s principle of integrity at 85

President Bola Tinubu has extolled the former Interim National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, for his integrity, loyalty and justice recalling his exemplary leadership odyssey and selfless service to the country. According to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said this to commemorate Akande 85th birthday today.

Tinubu said: “Baba was a principal actor in the founding of our great party, the APC. “He has always been a progressive; always noble and disciplined in thoughts and actions, as well as given to rational and enlightened ideals. “He is a cherished friend and confidant, ever so generous with his wise counsel. I celebrate him.”