Tinubu Extends Wishes As Christians Begin Lenten Season

Share

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt wishes to all Christians in Nigeria and worldwide as the Lenten Season commences.

Ash Wednesday, which marks the commencement of the 40 days of fasting, prayer, and repentance, prepares Christians for the joyous celebration of Easter.

President Tinubu, in his statement on Thursday, noted that this year’s Lent coincides with the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, a season that similarly emphasizes devotion, sacrifice, and acts of kindness.

According to the Nigerian leader, this convergence of religious observances is a testament to the unity in diversity that characterizes the nation.

Beyond fasting and prayer, Tinubu urges all Nigerians to embrace the love of Jesus Christ by showing compassion and empathy to those around us and by helping those in need, comforting the grieving, visiting the sick, and uplifting the marginalized.

READ ALSO

The statement added, “Let this season deepen our commitment to selflessness and service as we strive to build a nation where empathy and generosity shape our daily interactions.

“This period of reflection coincides with encouraging progress in our nation. We ended 2024 positively, as our economy showed strong growth in the last quarter compared to the same period in 2023.

“Food prices are declining, the exchange rate is stabilizing, fuel prices are dropping, and our internal security is strengthening. Our security and law enforcement agencies are making commendable strides. This progress fills us with steadfast hope and optimism for the future.

“As we journey through this season with penitence and steadfast devotion to God Almighty, may His kindness bring healing to the sick, prosperity to our people, and peace to our nation.

“May we experience God’s goodness in a profound way this Lenten season. May He renew our hearts, strengthen our faith, and guide us on righteousness.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

