Tinubu Extends Tenure Of Immigration CG, Kemi Nandap

President Bola Tinubu has approved an extension of Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap’s tenure as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) through to December 31, 2026. This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga yesterday.

Mrs Nandap began her career in the Nigeria Immigration Service on October 9, 1989. The President appointed her as Comptroller-General on March 1, 2024, to serve till August 31, 2025.

Under her leadership, the Nigeria Immigration Service has witnessed significant advancements in its core mandate, with notable improvements in border management, modernisation of immigration processes and national security measures.

Tinubu commended the Comptroller-General for her exemplary leadership and urged her to continue dedicating herself to the Service’s strategic priorities, which align with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Immigration Service in fulfilling its mandate to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity and promote safe, legal, and orderly migration.

