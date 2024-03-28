Tinubu Extends Tenure Of FCT Head Of Service

President Bola Tinubu has approved the extension of service of the newly appointed Head of Service of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Udo Atang, for a period of six months.

The extension letter was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Chidi Amadi.

According to the statement, the decision aims to ensure continuity and stability in administrative processes amid ongoing restructuring efforts within the FCT Administration.

He explained that President Tinubu underscored the importance of Atang’s leadership during a critical phase of organisational transformation.

Amadi added that the extension reflects the administration’s commitment to optimising operational efficiency and institutional effectiveness within the FCT Civil Service Commission.

The letter reads, “I am directed to refer to the above subject matter and to inform you that His Excellency, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has graciously approved the extension of your service for six months with effect from Wednesday, 27th March 2024, when you would have attained the mandatory age of 60 years.

“The extension of your service is premised on the need to stabilise and consolidate the ongoing processes to reposition the administrative structure of the FCT Administration, occasioned by the recent inauguration of the FCT Civil Service Commission.”

Recall that Atang, alongside nine permanent secretaries, chairperson, and commissioners of the FCT Civil Service Commission, were sworn in on 18 March by the Chief Judge of the FCT, Husseini Baba-Yusuf, represented by Justice Sylvanus Oriji.