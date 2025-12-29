Tinubu Extends Sympathy To Anthony Joshua After Fatal Road Crash

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sympathy to British-Nigerian boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, following the tragic road accident that occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway and claimed two lives.

In a heartfelt message personally signed by the President on Monday, he described the incident as a painful tragedy that has cast a shadow over the season, noting that Joshua also sustained injuries in the crash.

Tinubu said he stands in solidarity with the boxer and his family as they bear the emotional burden of the unfortunate incident.

READ ALSO:

He praised Joshua’s courage, discipline, and patriotism, describing him as a sportsman whose achievements have brought pride to Nigeria.

The President emphasised the importance of unity and mutual encouragement in moments of grief, urging Nigerians to support one another as a people with a shared destiny.

He prayed for strength, wisdom, and grace for Anthony Joshua during the difficult period, wished him a speedy recovery, and asked God to grant eternal rest to the souls of those who lost their lives in the accident.