Tinubu Extends Surveyor-General, Adebomehin’s Tenure

President Bola Tinubu has approved a two-year extension of the tenure of the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Mr. AbuduGaniyu Adebomehin, effective January 5, 2026.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the extension followed the recent transfer of the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGOF) to the Presidency.

The President’s decision, the statement noted, was to ensure the completion of key reforms initiated by Adebomehin across critical sectors of the nation’s geospatial data systems.

President Tinubu tasked the Surveyor-General with consolidating the ongoing reforms, particularly in the areas of national land management and administration, highway and abutting land infrastructure coordination, reclamation and erosion control programmes, and other strategic national projects.

Adebomehin, who was first appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari on January 5, 2022, has spearheaded several modernization initiatives within OSGOF aimed at enhancing geospatial intelligence, mapping accuracy, and land data management across the federation.

The President, while approving the extension, expressed confidence that Adebomehin’s continued leadership would strengthen Nigeria’s land management systems and support national development objectives.