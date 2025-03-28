Tinubu Extends Condolence To Ajimobi’s Family Over Daughter’s Death

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Bisola Kola-Daisi, daughter of former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Bisola died on Thursday, March 27, following a long battle with breast cancer at the age of 47 in the United Kingdom (UK).

In a heartfelt condolence message on Friday, 28, 2025 Tinubu commiserated with the bereaved family, acknowledging the painful and unexpected loss of a beloved daughter, devoted wife, and mother of three.

During a personal conversation with Florence Ajimobi, the President conveyed his sympathies, offering prayers and support to Kola-Daisi’s husband, family, and loved ones.

He described the late businesswoman as warm-hearted, industrious, and charitable, describing her significant contributions in both the private sector and public service.

Bisola Kola-Daisi, known for her expertise in budgeting and finance, played a crucial advisory role, where her insights were highly valued.

The President extolled her legacy as a trusted public servant and entrepreneur, whose influence in financial and economic development was impactful.

He also prayed for God’s grace to grant her eternal rest and provide comfort to her grieving family.

