Tinubu Expresses Sadness Over Ibadan Stampede, Demands Probe

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, expressed sadness over the tragic incident at the Christmas funfair in Ibadan, Oyo State, which claimed 32 children’s lives and left several injured on Wednesday, December 18.

This was contained in a press statement titled, “Tinubu Expresses Deep Anguish Over Ibadan FunFair Tragedy, Demands Thorough Investigation.” and signed by the Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu extended his condolences to the government and people of Oyo State and, most importantly, to the grieving families who have lost their children in the unfortunate event.

The president also ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident in order to uncover the truth behind the tragedy.

He stressed the need to hold those responsible accountable should any form of negligence be uncovered while calling on the Oyo State Government to review and reinforce safety measures at public events across the state.

He offered prayers for the souls of the departed, asking that God grant peace to the bereaved families and strength to those still recovering from the trauma of this event.

The statement reads partly, “This is a deeply painful moment for the entire nation, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the families enduring this unimaginable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as we mourn this tragic occurrence together.”

“It is imperative to determine whether negligence or deliberate actions were involved, ensuring a transparent and accountable process.

“This heartbreaking event underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive review of safety protocols at all public gatherings.

“Regular safety audits and the strict enforcement of safety regulations must become standard practice to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“May the Almighty comfort the grieving families and bring healing to the injured.”

