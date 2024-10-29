New Telegraph

October 29, 2024
Tinubu Expresses Gratitude To Akande At 80

President Boa Tinubu has expressed gratitude to the former Minister of Industry, Olori Onikepo Olufunke Akande, for her commitment to lifting others as she celebrates 80th birthday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President Akande who holds the honour of being Nigeria’s first female Minister of Industry and the second female President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry as a true pioneer.

In celebrating her, Tinubu highlighted Olori Akande’s trailblazing record and her contributions to Nigeria’s public and private sectors.

“Affectionately known as Nike, she is revered not only as an exceptional leader but also as the Iyalaje Iyalode of Ibadanland, a devoted wife to Oba Adebayo Akande, the Ekaarun Olubadan of Ibadanland, a proud mother, and beloved grandmother.”

