Tinubu Expands Women Economic Programme To Benefit 25m Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has expanded the Nigeria for Women Programme to reach 25 million beneficiaries nationwide, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to women’s economic inclusion and national development.

The programme’s pilot phase in six states had already reached over one million beneficiaries, while the scale-up introduces the Happy Woman App Platform, a secure digital interface that connects women to finance, skills, markets, essential services and government support.

Speaking on Thursday at the Presidential Launch of the Programme Scale-Up at the Presidential Villa, the President, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said Nigeria could not achieve sustainable growth without placing women at the centre of national planning.

“A nation that relegates its women is a nation bound for implosion. We have long understood this truth. That is why this administration has not only placed women at the forefront of decision-making but has also entrusted them with leadership in causes that redeem our national promise. Today stands as proof of that commitment, and I am proud to be part of this journey,” he said.

The President observed that while women are the authors of Nigeria’s development story, they remain essential to family stability, community resilience and national productivity.

“We have set a bold but achievable national ambition: to reach 25 million Nigerian women through this programme,” he stated, calling on the World Bank to strengthen its financing, technical support and innovation partnerships for the national scale-up.

“Digital inclusion is no longer optional; it is foundational to effective service delivery and national competitiveness,” he added.

President Tinubu also designated 2026 as the Year of Social Development and Families in Nigeria, directing coordinated action across all levels of government.

The declaration followed a Memorandum of Understanding signed during his January official visit to Turkey, aimed at strengthening family cohesion and social welfare systems.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for integrating technology into policy implementation and for reorganising social development into a more coherent system since the launch of the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention in Lafia last year, noting that the transformation reflected what purposeful leadership could achieve.

The President further praised state governors and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for aligning federal vision with state-level execution, stating that “national transformation succeeds when all levels of government move with shared purpose.”

Earlier, in her welcome address, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, said the launch underscored a significant shift under President Tinubu’s leadership, where women are no longer viewed as peripheral beneficiaries of development but as central drivers of Nigeria’s economic growth, social cohesion and democratic stability.

She described the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP) Scale-Up as one of the most far-reaching and ambitious expansions of social and economic empowerment in the nation’s history.

The Minister noted that Phase One of the project successfully achieved its objectives of addressing harmful social norms and strengthening women’s socio-economic resilience.

Beyond these achievements, she said the project provided compelling evidence of the transformative power of women’s empowerment.

She also announced the launch of Nigeria’s Third National Action Plan on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, positioning Nigeria among a select group of countries worldwide to attain the milestone.