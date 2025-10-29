Tinubu Excludes Maryam Sanda, Others From Presidential Pardon List

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the removal of Maryam Sanda, who was sentenced to death in 2020 for the murder of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, from the list of individuals earlier recommended for presidential pardon.

This was announced on Wednesday in a press statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, following widespread public criticism over her inclusion in the list of pardoned convicts.

In the latest directive, Tinubu approved a revised sentence of 12 years’ imprisonment for Sanda on compassionate grounds.

The document noted that she had already served six years and eight months at the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre, leaving roughly six years to complete her new term.

The latest directive reflects the President’s commitment to ensuring that the Prerogative of Mercy process is not abused or extended to individuals convicted of heinous, violent, or capital crimes.

Under the reviewed pardon framework, offenders convicted of murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, human trafficking, terrorism, armed robbery, fraud, and illegal possession of firearms have been disqualified from receiving clemency or sentence reductions.

Further details on the development are expected to be released later.