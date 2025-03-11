Tinubu Eulogizes Oguntade At 85

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday rejoiced with Justice George Oguntade, former justice of the Supreme Court and Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, describing his life as that of fearlessness and courage as he clocked 85 on March 10th.

New Telegraph recalls that Justice Oguntade began his legal career as a court clerk and was appointed a Judge of the Lagos High Court in 1980.

He served as judge of the Court of Appeal between 1987 and 2004, after which he was appointed justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The renowned jurist contributed immensely to advancing and enriching the country’s jurisprudence, particularly in constitutional and administrative law.

Tinubu, in a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, noted that Oguntade’s tenure at the Supreme Court witnessed the delivery of many landmark judgments, one of which was his dissenting judgment in the appeal by the then-presidential candidate of the ANPP, General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd), against the declared winner, President Umaru Yar’Adua of the PDP.

Justice Oguntade annulled the election and ordered a re-run.

The President remarked, “I celebrate this landmark age as a testament to a life marked with remarkable service in the judiciary and diplomacy.

“Yours is the life of fearlessness and courage. Lawyers will remember your tenure at the Supreme Court for several landmark judgments that continue to resonate in the nation’s legal system. May your legacy of courage and excellence continue to endure.”

The President commended Oguntade for his service, highlighting that he served as Nigeria’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom between 2017 and 2020.

He deployed his firm belief in Nigeria’s greatness to elevate bilateral relations between the two sovereign nations.

The Federal Government conferred the national honour of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) for his services to the country.

Tinubu wished Oguntade more years in good health and the continued grace of God Almighty.

