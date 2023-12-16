Tinubu Eulogises Buhari At 81, Says He’s A Man Of Absolute Integrity

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday described the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari as a man of undiluted integrity.

President Tinubu who spoke in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale eulogised Buhari on the occasion of his 81st Birthday.

Tinubu extolled the leadership credentials and feats of the former President, recalling his service to the nation at various times as Head of State and also civilian president.

He, however, described Buhari as the finest paradigm of sacrifice, devotion, patriotism, and fidelity to the national cause.

“President Buhari is from the rarest phylum of virtuous servant-leaders. He has devoted his life to the service of the nation, even earning himself detention for his patriotism and service to our Fatherland.

“The emergence of leaders like my good friend, Buhari, happens only by divine orchestration. He is a man of absolute and undiluted integrity. His yea is yea, and his nay is nay,” he said.