Tinubu Establishes Comprehensive Economic Coordination, Planning System

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) and the creation of an Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET). This, according to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, was a strategic move to bolster the nation’s economic governance framework and ensure robust and coordinated economic planning and implementation.

The PECC has the President as the Chairman with the Vice-President/Chairman of National Economic Council (NEC) as vice. Members of the PECC include Senate president; Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum; Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security; Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning. Others are Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Minister of Labour and Employment; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy; Minister of Power; Minister of State, Petroleum Resources; Minister of State, Gas; Minister of Transportation and Minister of Works. Stakeholders from the organised private sector who will be members of the PECC for a period not exceeding one year subject to the President’s directive are: Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Mr Tony Elumelu; Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu; Ms Amina Maina; Mr Begun Ajayi-Kadir; Mrs Funke Okpeke; Dr Doyin Salami and Mr Patrick Okigbo. Others are Mr Kola Adesina; Mr Segun Agbaje; Mr Chidi Ajaere; Mr Abdulkadir Aliu and Mr. Rasheed Sarumi.

The President also established the Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET) with a mandate to formulate and implement a consolidated emergency economic plan. The EET has been mandated to submit a comprehensive plan of economic interventions for 2024 to the PECC, covering the next six months, for immediate implementation within two weeks of its inauguration. The EET is to meet twice weekly and comprises the following: Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance (Chairman); Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Minister of Power; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security; Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; National Security Adviser; Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, and Governor of Anambra State.

Other members are Governor of Ogun State; Governor of Niger State; Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service; Director General, Budget Office of the Federation; GCEO, NNPC Limited; Director-General, Nigeria Economic Summit Group; Special Adviser to the President on Energy; Dr Bismarck Rewane and Dr Suleyman Ndanusa. The Economic Management Team (EMT) established in October 2023, and chaired by the Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance consists of the following officials: Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance (EMT Chairman); Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy; Minister of Works; Minister of Labour and Employment; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security; and Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

Others are Minister of State, Gas; Minister of Power; Minister of Transportation; Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy The Chairman of the EMT may, as needed, call on any federal minister or head of agency to brief the EMT on key programmes and developments affecting the economy. “Over the next six months, the EET will focus on the rapid implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of critical initiatives, strengthening the administration’s collective approach to advancing Nigeria’s economic objectives,” Ngelale explained