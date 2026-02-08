Tinubu, Eno 2027: Akpabio Adopts ARISE With Renewed Hope Initiative

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has endorsed the ARISE With Renewed Hope Initiative, describing it as his political structure and machinery for the 2027 general elections in Akwa Ibom State.

According to a statement in Abuja on Sunday by Jackson Udom, Special Assistant to the President of the Senate on Media, Akpabio made the endorsement in Abuja while hosting the leadership of the Initiative, describing the engagement as historic, noting that it was the first of its kind and a defining moment for political unity in Akwa Ibom State.

According to him, the emergence of the ARISE With Renewed Hope Initiative signals stability, readiness, and victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 polls.

“With this Group, Akwa Ibom State is safe and ready for the elections. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Umo Eno, and I will work with this Group to achieve its set targets,” Akpabio said.

He expressed confidence that Akwa Ibom State would record unprecedented electoral outcomes for the APC, saying, “With this Group, Akwa Ibom State will be the first state in Nigeria to return President Bola Tinubu with massive votes. Akwa Ibom State will re-elect Governor Umo Eno, and Akwa Ibom State will overwhelmingly re-elect me. What Governor Umo Eno has done in bringing us together is divine, ordained, and guarantees a brighter future for Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria.”

In his remarks, Governor Eno described the ARISE With Renewed Hope Initiative as the number one political structure in the state, reflecting the unity and collective strength of the Akwa Ibom people under the APC.

He noted that the Group represents the consolidation of political forces in the state, adding that the foundation of the Initiative was laid by Senator Godswill Akpabio, whom he reaffirmed as the leader with a strong and enduring home base.

He stated further that the Group was composed of every major political titan in Akwa Ibom State, united by a common purpose.

Earlier, the President General of the Group, Engr. Uwem Okoko, said that the visit was to formally present the Initiative to the Senate President, following its earlier presentation to Governor Umo Eno.

He declared that the mission of the Group is clear and unwavering.

“Our mission is victory for the APC in 2027. Akwa Ibom State is firmly and overwhelmingly APC, marching towards successful re-election victories for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Governor Umo Eno.”

He praised President Tinubu for the ongoing reforms across the country and pledged that Akwa Ibom State would deliver bloc votes, the highest in Nigeria during the elections. He also reaffirmed total support for Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda and his second-term ambition.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Group, Sir Victor Antai, said history was being made with the gathering of political leaders to chart a united course for the re-election of President Tinubu, Senator Akpabio, and Governor Umo Eno.

He described the Group as a coalition of leaders with deep grassroots capacity, positioned to drive massive mobilisation for the APC across all levels.

The high point of the visit was the presentation of the official regalia of the Group to Akpabio by the President General, Engr. Okoko, and the Chairman, BoT, Dr. Antai, who formally accepted his role as the Grand Patron of the Group.