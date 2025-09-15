Tinubu Ends Vacation, To Return On Tuesday

President Bola Tinubu has concluded his work vacation ahead of schedule and will return to Abuja on Tuesday to resume official duties.

This was disclosed in a press release issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday.

The President departed for France on September 4, 2025, to spend part of his annual holiday and was initially scheduled to divide the period between France and the United Kingdom.

Last week in Paris, the President held a private luncheon with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace. Both leaders reviewed key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and France and agreed to deepen the partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability.