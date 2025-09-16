New Telegraph

September 17, 2025
Tinubu Ends Vacation, Returns To Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja to resume official duties after concluding his work vacation ahead of schedule.

The President arrived at 6:50 pm on Tuesday and was received by key officials, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, and Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun.

President Tinubu had departed for France on September 4, 2025, for part of his annual holiday, originally scheduled to be split between France and the United Kingdom.

During his stay in Paris, the President held a private luncheon with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. The leaders discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation and agreed to deepen the partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability.

