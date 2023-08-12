Tinubu Endorses Reuniting Afro-Descendants With African Roots

‘Heritage Voyage of Return,’ a programme designed to reconnect Afro-descendants with their African heritage has received the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu.

Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday.

According to him, Tinubu said the plan would not only help society reawaken its historical knowledge but would also have a positive impact on the economy.

“Reconnecting Afro-Brazilians with their African roots will be an iconic project that will rekindle our past and light up the spirit of our ancestors,” the president was quoted as saying.

“It will re-awaken memories of what happened many years ago.

“And it is a good thing that this is coming now at a time when we are working on expanding the frontiers of freedom and democracy in Africa.”

The delegation’s leader, Wale Adeniran, compared the project to the Lagos Black Heritage Festival in his speech at the State House on Friday.

Adeniran added that the programme would start in Brazil, travel through other African nations, and end in Nigeria.

‘Heritage Voyage of Return’ organisers, he continued, had also approached the president and Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka for support.

With 126 million people of Afro-descendants in Brazil, according to Carolina Maira Morais, “the project will integrate the two countries,” adding that Nigeria will be visited by Brazilian President Lula da Silva.