Tinubu Endorses Oyebamiji As Osun APC Consensus Candidate

President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s primary scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025.

The President’s endorsement follows that of the APC Elders’ Council in Osun, Igbimo Agba Osun, led by Engr. Sola Akinwumi, former Chairman of the Odu’a Group of Companies, which had earlier thrown its weight behind Oyebamiji.

With this decisive move, Oyebamiji is now positioned as the party’s unified choice going into the primary.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, had in attendance the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, and the party leader in Osun, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The high-level engagement successfully resolved earlier controversies, including issues surrounding the disqualification of some aspirants, resulting in a strengthened and more united party structure.

In a unanimous decision, other aspirants—including Prince Oyedotun Babayemi, Barr. Adegoke Rasheed (SAN), Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Mr Benedict Alabi, Senator Babajide Omoworare, Mr Babatunde Oralusi, Dr. (Mrs.) Mulikat Abiola Jimoh and Senator Mudashiru Husain agreed to set aside their ambitions and fully support Oyebamiji to boost the party’s chances in the 2026 governorship election.

However, the meeting convened by President Tinubu was boycotted by one aspirant: former National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore.