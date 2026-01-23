Tinubu Endorses Fubara As APC Leader In Rivers

Amid the impeachment move against the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed that Fubara is the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

President Tinubu made this known in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala.

New Telegraph reports that the clarification comes amid impeachment proceedings against Fubara in the Rivers State House of Assembly and continued political tensions involving his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Bwala, who spoke with Channels Television, said the President aligns with the position of APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, that governors are the party leaders at the state level.

According to him, the President’s stance is guided by respect for party procedures, the rule of law, and due process.

“I agree with the point highlighted by the national chairman that in Rivers State, Governor Fubara is the leader of the APC. Wike is not a member of the APC, so he cannot speak for the party.

“What the national chairman said is the position the President sticks to, because he respects party procedures. The President believes in the rule of law and due process, and the party will always respect that,” he said.

On concerns about Wike’s influence within the Federal Government, Bwala noted that while the President recognises loyalty and service, such considerations do not override national interest.

“Wike has been adequately compensated. The President believes in compensating people, but not at the expense of the interests of Nigeria. President Bola Tinubu gives latitude, but once you cross the line, you will know,” he said.

Bwala also addressed the impeachment proceedings against Fubara, stressing that constitutional provisions and court orders must be respected.

“When you ask who is the leader of the party, the answer is the governor. The impeachment procedure must be consistent with the practice of law and constitutional requirements.

“Court orders are stopping the impeachment, and the party is clear: nobody should stop Fubara from governing Rivers State,” he said.

Reacting, the Rivers State chapter of the APC welcomed the President’s clarification, saying it vindicated the party’s position in the state.

“This clarification has once again vindicated our uncompromising stand on this matter and aligns with the policy thrust of our national party leadership under Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and Senator (Dr) Ajibola Basiru,” the party said in a statement.

The state APC also urged the National Working Committee to schedule ward, local government and state congresses to elect new party leadership and harmonise contending interests. It further called on Governor Fubara to convene a stakeholders’ meeting to chart a clear direction for the party in Rivers State.