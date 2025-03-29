Tinubu Enacts Reforms In Capital Market

Share

In a decisive move to strengthen Nigeria’s capital markets, President Bola Tinubu, has signed into law the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, repealing the Investments and Securities Act No. 29 of 2007.

This landmark legislation introduces comprehensive reforms aimed at enhancing market integrity, investor protection and aligning Nigeria’s financial ecosystem with global best practices.

The newly enacted ISA 2025 reaffirms the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the primary regulatory authority overseeing Nigeria’s capital market.

With a focus on fostering capital formation, boosting investor confidence, and mitigating systemic risks, the Act provides a robust framework to promote transparency, efficiency, and sustainable market growth.

A statement issued on Saturday by the SEC’s Head of External Relations, Efe Ebelo, detailed remarks from the SEC Director-General, Emomoitimi Agama.

He emphasized that the Act significantly strengthens the regulatory powers of the SEC, aligning it with global standards such as the International Organization of Securities Commissions’ (IOSCO) Enhanced Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (EMMoU).

This alignment preserves Nigeria’s “Signatory A” status, making the market more attractive to both domestic and foreign investors.

The ISA 2025 introduces major reforms to modernize Nigeria’s financial landscape.

It classifies securities exchanges into Composite and Non-composite Exchanges, with Composite Exchanges facilitating the listing and trading of all securities, while Non-composite Exchanges specialize in specific asset classes.

The Act formalizes the role of Financial Market Infrastructures, including Central Counterparties, clearing houses, and Trade Depositories.

It also expands the definition of securities to explicitly recognize digital assets and investment contracts, bringing Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), Digital Asset Operators (DAOPs), and Digital Asset Exchanges under the SEC’s regulatory jurisdiction.

To enhance financial market stability, the Act incorporates comprehensive insolvency provisions to protect transactions executed through Financial Market Infrastructures from general insolvency laws. New systemic risk monitoring and mitigation measures have also been introduced to strengthen market resilience.

The Act broadens the scope of eligible issuers, allowing a wider range of financial instruments and investment vehicles, subject to SEC approval, thereby fostering innovative capital-raising mechanisms and economic diversification.

The regulation of Commodities Exchanges and Warehouse Receipts has been strengthened to ensure a more structured and efficient commodities trading ecosystem.

The Act also improves access to the capital market for sub-national entities by easing restrictions on capital raising, thereby allowing for more flexible financing mechanisms to support economic development at state and regional levels.

To promote transparency and market integrity, the Act mandates the use of Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) in capital market transactions.

It explicitly prohibits Ponzi schemes and other fraudulent investment ventures, prescribing stringent penalties, including prison terms, for violators.

Amendments to the structure and jurisdiction of the Investments and Securities Tribunal refine provisions related to its composition, the appointment of its Chief Registrar, and its adjudicatory powers, all aimed at improving the efficiency of dispute resolution within the capital market.

Agama lauded President Tinubu’s endorsement of the Act, describing it as a transformative milestone for Nigeria’s financial sector.

“By closing regulatory loopholes and introducing progressive policies, ISA 2025 empowers the SEC to drive innovation, safeguard investors, and position Nigeria as a globally competitive investment hub,” he noted.

He also commended stakeholders across the financial sector for their unwavering support in shaping this legislation.

The SEC expressed gratitude to the National Assembly for its diligence in crafting the new legal framework, acknowledging the bipartisan commitment to fostering economic growth and investor confidence.

Appreciation was also extended to the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun for his strategic guidance in ensuring that ISA 2025 aligns with Nigeria’s broader economic objectives.

With its reforms and forward-looking provisions, the Investments and Securities Act 2025 stands as a testament to Nigeria’s ambition to solidify its capital markets as a beacon of integrity, innovation, and global competitiveness.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

