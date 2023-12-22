Tinubu Empowers Veterans With N950M, 250 Beneficiaries Receive N100,000 Each

As part of measures to cushion the biting economic realities in the country, the First Lady has doled out N100, 000 each to 250 “vulnerable elderly persons” (veterans) across the 36 states of the Federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (veterans).

Tinubu made the symbolic presentation to selected beneficiaries at the maiden edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS), which held on Thursday at the Armed Forces officers Mess, Lungi Barracks, Abuja.

She noted that the event, which held “concurrently” across the country, was borne out of steadfast commitment to the wellbeing of retirees aged 65 years and above. According to First Lady, a whopping N950 million is to be disbursed to under the initiative, with each state receiving N25,000,000.

She said: “This economic empowerment programme is borne out of a steadfast commitment to the well-being of our elderly citizens and it marks a significant stride in our collective pursuit of a more inclusive and compassionate society.”