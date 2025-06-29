Tinubu Empowers ICRC To Implement Approval Thresholds For PPP Projects

In a bold step to accelerate infrastructure development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has granted approval for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to independently approve Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects valued below ₦20 billion—subject to compliance with guidelines and certification from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

Prior to this policy shift, all PPP projects—regardless of size—required approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC), often resulting in bureaucratic delays and discouraging private investment in smaller-scale initiatives. With the new directive, MDAs can now process and approve mid- and small-scale PPP projects more efficiently.

This development was announced in a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity at the ICRC, Ifeanyi Nwoko.

Recall that during the recently concluded Nigeria PPP Summit 2025, President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the ICRC as the “engine room of Nigeria’s infrastructure revolution,” emphasizing the vital role of PPPs in national development.

ICRC Director-General, Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, who disclosed the new approval thresholds, said:

“Under the new directive, PPP projects valued below ₦10 billion for Parastatals/Agencies and ₦20 billion for Ministries will now be approved by their respective Project Approval Boards (PABs) constituted in accordance with ICRC guidelines. Only projects exceeding these thresholds—or those requiring inter-ministerial coordination—will proceed to FEC for approval.”

He clarified that all projects under this arrangement must be fully funded by the private sector, with no government financial guarantees or commitments from public funds. Regardless of size, all PPP projects must be reviewed and certified by the ICRC, which will issue a Certificate of Compliance before any approval by the PAB or other bodies.

Dr. Ewalefoh described the shift as a transition from a “one-size-fits-all” approval framework to a more dynamic and scale-sensitive model, one that will unlock low-value, high-impact projects across key sectors.

“This is a game-changer, especially for critical sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and housing. We expect to see an influx of private investments in rural diagnostic centers, classroom construction, student hostels, and affordable housing projects—achieved with less red tape,” he said.

The ICRC DG added that the reform aligns with President Tinubu’s broader public procurement reforms and fiscal modernization agenda, aiming to promote efficient capital inflow, job creation, and timely project delivery.

“By decentralizing approvals, the government is catalyzing investment opportunities, removing bureaucratic bottlenecks, and improving delivery timelines—exactly what is needed in today’s economic reality.”

Ewalefoh assured that the ICRC would continue to promote, guide, facilitate, and regulate the PPP ecosystem while maintaining close collaboration with infrastructure agencies like the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

He urged all MDAs to take full advantage of the new policy, adhere to upcoming ICRC guidelines, and actively utilize PPP models to deliver critical infrastructure in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.