Tinubu Empowers 900,000 Traders, As 300, 000 Students Get Loan-Min Of Information

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris has said President Bola Tinubu has empowered 900,000 Nigerians through the Presidential Conditional Grant and Loan Scheme.

The scheme is to help small business owners, traders, artisans, and young entrepreneurs.

He also listed other gains and achievements to include the recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture to the tune of N1.5 trillion, unlocking financing for farmers, agripreneurs, and the agro-industrial value chain.

Speaking yesterday at the Conference of Commissioners for Information in APC States organised by the Progressives Governors’ Forum in Minna, the minister explained that Tinubu did not embark on his presidential campaign with lofty slogans but presented to Nigerians a well-thought-out 8-Point Renewed Hope Agenda, which is a blueprint for economic revitalization, national development, and inclusive growth.

He said: “Over 300,000 students are currently benefiting from the unprecedented Students’ Loan Scheme, ensuring that no young Nigerian is denied access to higher education because of a lack of funds.”