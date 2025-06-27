Tinubu Embarks On Visit To St Lucia, Attends BRICS Summit In Brazil

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday on a two-nation visit to Saint Lucia and Brazil.

His first stop is Saint Lucia, where he will pay a state visit as part of efforts to deepen Nigeria’s engagement with Caribbean nations and strengthen South-South cooperation.

According to a press release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, at the end of the visit to the island State, Tinubu would fly to Brazil to participate in the 17th Summit of BRICS in Rio de Janeiro,

During the visit to Saint Lucia, the President will pay courtesy calls on the Governor-General, His Excellency Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, and Prime Minister Philip Pierre.

A key highlight of the visit would be Tinubu’s address to the special joint session of the Senate and the House of Assembly of Saint Lucia at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, Gros Islet.

The Heads of Government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, members of the Nigerian community in the country and the Director-General of OECS, Dr Didacus Jules, have been invited to attend the special session.

The Nigerian leader would hold a high-level working luncheon with the Heads of Government of OECS, after the joint session of the Parliament of Saint Lucia.

Discussions at the luncheon would focus on specific parameters to deepen cooperation between Nigeria and the OECS for shared prosperity through economic partnerships and cultural solidarity.

According to the President’s itinerary, he would visit the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Castries to strengthen educational ties and promote academic exchange.

Tinubu’s visit underscored Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic relations with Caribbean states, especially within the African Union’s Sixth Region framework, which recognized the African diaspora as an essential partner in the continent’s development.

Nigeria and Saint Lucia share ties through membership in international organisations such as the United Nations and the Commonwealth of Nations, and they have a common heritage rooted in African ancestry.

The visit is expected to open new pathways for infrastructure development, educational cooperation, youth empowerment, and diplomatic exchange.

Following his engagements in Saint Lucia, the President would proceed to Brazil to participate in the 2025 BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6-7, 2025.

He would be attending the summit at the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, on the strength of Nigeria’s status as a ‘partner country’- a membership category short of full status.

The Partner status is higher than that of a guest country, as has been the case in the past. South Africa, Egypt and Ethiopia are African members of BRICS.

The 17th BRICS Summit would focus on “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.”

Discussions would prioritize two key areas: Global South Cooperation and BRICS Partnerships for Social, Economic, and Environmental Development.

Senior government officials would accompany the President on both visits.