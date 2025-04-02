Tinubu Embarks On Two-Week Working Visit To France

Share

President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday, April 2 depart Abuja for Paris, France, on a two-week working visit.

This is contained in a statement issued by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, titled, ‘President Tinubu to embark on working visit to Paris’.

During the visit, according to the statement, President Tinubu will appraise his administration’s mid-term performance and assess key milestones.

Tinubu will also use the retreat to review the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning ahead of his administration’s second anniversary.

It said recent economic strides reinforce the President’s commitment to these efforts, as evidenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria reporting a significant increase in net foreign exchange reserves to $23.11bn, a testament to the administration’s fiscal reforms since 2023 when net reserves were $3.99bn.

While away, President Tinubu will remain fully engaged with his team and continue to oversee governance activities.

“This period of reflection will inform plans to deepen ongoing reforms and accelerate national development priorities in the coming year.

“He will return to Nigeria in about a fortnight.” it concluded.

