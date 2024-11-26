Tinubu Embarks On State Visit To France At Macron’s Invitation

Share

President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday, November 27, depart Abuja for a three-day state visit to France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.

President Tinubu who will be accompanied by his First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu will be received at Les Invalides and Palais de l’Élysée by Macron and his spouse, Brigitte, for ceremonies and bilateral discussions.

New Telegraph reports that the visit aims to deepen political, economic, and cultural ties between both nations while fostering partnerships in agriculture, security, education, health, youth employment, innovation, and energy transition.

Key details of the visit include promoting skill development exchange programs, enhancing trade and investment, and advancing solid mineral development.

The France-Nigeria Business Council will hold a session to explore private-sector collaboration.

On the other hand, Brigitte and Nigeria’s First Lady will discuss initiatives for empowering women and children through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

The visit will be concluded with a state dinner hosted by Macron entrenching the strong partnership between both nations.

