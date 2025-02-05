Tinubu Embarks On Private Visit To France, Ethiopia

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Wednesday depart Abuja for Paris, France, on a private visit before proceeding to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

While in Paris, the Nigerian leader is scheduled to hold discussions with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, strengthening ties between the two nations.

The visit strengthens the growing relationship between Nigeria and France, particularly in areas of economic development, security, and cultural exchange.

Following his private engagements in France, President Tinubu will travel to Addis Ababa early next week to attend the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government.

READ ALSO:

The summit, scheduled for February 12 to 16, 2025, will bring together African leaders to discuss key issues affecting the continent, including regional security, economic cooperation, and sustainable development.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, confirmed the itinerary in a statement released on Wednesday.

The president’s engagements are expected to highlight Nigeria’s pivotal role in African and international diplomacy.

Share

Please follow and like us: