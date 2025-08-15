Tinubu Embarks On Japan, Brazil Trip To Strengthen Trade Ties

President Bola Tinubu has departed Abuja on Friday morning for a two-nation working visit to Japan and Brazil, with a brief stopover in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In Japan, the President will participate in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), scheduled to take place in Yokohama from August 20 to 22.

The high-level event, jointly organized by the Government of Japan, the United Nations, and the African Union Commission, will focus on deepening trade, investment, and development cooperation between Japan and African nations.

President Tinubu is expected to use the platform to push Nigeria’s economic growth agenda, including his administration’s target of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

He will also engage Japanese business leaders and investors on opportunities in key sectors such as infrastructure, technology, and energy.

Following the conference, the President will travel to Brasilia, the capital of the Federative Republic of Brazil, for a two-day state visit from Sunday, August 24, to Monday, August 25, at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In Brazil, Tinubu will hold a bilateral meeting with his host and participate in a business forum aimed at expanding Nigeria–Brazil trade relations, strengthening South–South cooperation, and attracting fresh foreign direct investment into Nigeria.

The President is accompanied by senior government officials and business leaders who will engage counterparts in both countries to secure partnerships in line with Nigeria’s economic transformation goals.