Tinubu, El-Rufai And Nigeria’s Captive ‘Democracy’

Nigeria’s next presidential election is scheduled for January 16, 2027. It’s 10 months away, but many (if not most) Nigerians already know the outcome. It’s neither by clairvoyance nor impeccable political analyses.

It’s simply by taking a look backwards. It would be a needless exercise of intellect engaging in complex analyses to arrive at an answer you could just look back and see. A look at the 2023 presidential election tells clearly how it’s likely to be in 2027, all things being equal.

Recall the badly mutilated election result sheets, particularly in Lagos and Rivers states. If a person that died a week before that election were to be resurrected, he would hardly believe that Nigeria was capable of such. Yet, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), headed by Professor Mahmood Yakubu accepted them and declared a winner based on such.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Nigeria’s Supreme Court made a caricature of itself upholding that result. So, now that the beneficiary of such malfeasance is in power, what would stop a repeat of such crass electoral brigandage in 2027? Rather than making a meaningful electoral reform and hanging on the power of incumbency for electoral advantage, Tinubu would take no chances.

In choreography with his lap dogs in the Senate, he passed and signed an electoral act that makes electronic transmission of electoral results optional. That’s a window through which electoral rigging of dinosaur proportions has been passing, with 2023 as the peak. And who doesn’t know that those who crafted this loop holed law intend to use it? So, does it require intelligence to know the outcome of the election one year ahead? No price for guessing right.

If the sham presidential election of 2023 is the proof we have for calling Nigeria a democracy, we are a pitiable lot. To repeat this charade as we are set to do is to declare our nation irredeemable. Unfortunately, politicians have no shame. Putting it graphically in my home district, we say that before you become a politician, you would have to take a bare-butt shower in the marketplace at prime time when the market is filled.

Having displayed your most prized possessions to everyone, you are beyond shock and can do anything. That’s what makes one connive and claim an electoral victory that the whole world knows belongs to another. Unfortunately, virtually all the politicians are studying the president and lining themselves on his right hand.

All those for whom politics is livelihood have all crossed over to Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC). Of the 10 PDP governors that won in the 2023 elections, eight have since defected to the APC. Political survival dictated that. As it is with governors, so it is with legislators. At the elections next year, result sheets are likely to be mutilated to deliver APC candidates as winners.

The crumbs that fall from the emperor’s table will suffice. What is dignity without cash? In all these, though, a rather unlikely champion is stepping out and might save not just his own political life, but also save and restore democracy in Nigeria. In normal climes, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar would floor Tinubu in an election.

But unfortunately, Tinubu has turned Nigeria’s electoral turf into a jungle. Of all the frontline politicians in today’s Nigeria, Nasir el-Rufai is the one wagging his finger close to Tinubu’s eyes. A founding member of the APC, El-Rufai worked with Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi and sundry others to enthrone Muhammadu Buhari as the president of Nigeria. At the close of Buhari’s presidency, the convention was that he would be succeeded by a southerner.

Tinubu positioned himself well for that, and El-Rufai worked with him to achieve that. The point of divergence, however, was the apparent snub that Tinubu meted to him during the appointment of ministers. El-Rufai was not appointed.

He was said not to have cleared the security hurdle. He was dumped with ignominy. Given his giant-sized ego, Tinubu simply invited trouble treating El-Rufai so. And this is a man that does not run away from controversies or fights. Consider his tenure as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under President Olusegun Obasanjo and his destruction of illegal structures. This was the man who defied the convention of having a Christian as deputy governor of Kaduna State and survived the minefield.

Indeed, he is credited with providing the Muslim-Muslim template to Tinubu. Of course, El-Rufai isn’t a man you expect to go home and sulk when he thinks he has been wronged. He left the APC to join the new party, African Democratic Congress (ADC). This move apparently troubled the Tinubu government enough that it went after him. El-Rufai has been the guest of various security outfits this year, and is currently in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) which has charged him for alleged unlawful access to the telephone of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Assuredly, El-Rufai is tough enough to look Tinubu in the eye, meet Tinubu in the jungle and acquit himself well. And if the game were to be played according to internationally accepted rules, he stands a good chance. Weekend papers report that of some 652,143 new members that had registered with the ADC as of March 11, 555,299 were from the north while the south registered 96,844. No doubt, El-Rufai can mobilise the north. The game may not be over yet.