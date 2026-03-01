Tinubu Donates 50 CNG Buses As MDGIF Unveils Refuelling Station At OAU

The Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) has commissioned an integrated Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refuelling facility at Obafemi Awolowo University, while the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, donated 50 CNG-powered buses to boost clean and affordable transportation on campus.

The Executive Director of MDGIF, Mr. Oluwole Adama, said the project aligns with Nigeria’s gas-based energy transition and reflects the Fund’s mandate to deepen domestic gas utilisation.

He said: “This project represents more than the commissioning of a refuelling station. It symbolises progress, partnership and purpose in advancing Nigeria’s energy transition, promoting cleaner fuels, and deepening domestic gas utilisation in line with national energy objectives.

“As you may be aware, MDGIF was established to catalyse investments in midstream and downstream gas infrastructure across the country through equity partnerships with private investors.

“Our mandate is clear: to support projects that unlock gas value chains, improve gas access, enhance environmental sustainability, and deliver tangible socio-economic benefits to Nigerians.

“This CNG refuelling infrastructure project at Obafemi Awolowo University is one such strategic investment. Through our equity partnership with FEMADEC Energy Limited, MDGIF is proud to support 20 CNG refuelling infrastructure projects in 20 federal universities across Nigeria.”

The OAU project, developed in partnership with FEMADEC Energy Limited, is part of a broader initiative targeting 20 federal universities nationwide to accelerate the adoption of gas-powered transport systems and expand midstream and downstream infrastructure.

Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, described the facility as a major boost to research, innovation, and sustainable mobility within the institution and its host community.

He said the project, designed to serve both the university and neighbouring residents, would foster research opportunities, practical learning, and innovation in alternative fuels, while strengthening town-and-gown relations and creating shared economic value.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FEMADEC Group, Engr. Akinnola Fola, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and scalable CNG infrastructure nationwide through strong public and private sector collaboration.

Beyond providing refuelling services, the facility will offer CNG buses and vehicle conversion services for students, staff, and members of the surrounding community, a move expected to cut transport costs and reduce carbon emissions on campus.

In further support of clean transport, PiCNG donated 10 CNG-powered tricycles to enhance affordable mobility within the university, reinforcing the Federal Government’s push for cleaner and more sustainable fuel alternatives.