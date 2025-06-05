Tinubu Dismisses Criticisms, Says Only 47.7km Of Lagos-Calabar Highway Awarded

Share

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed criticisms over the recent commissioning of a 30-kilometre stretch of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, saying the completed segment is part of a sectioned contract — not the entire 750-kilometre project.

Responding to public commentary suggesting that only a fraction of the full project was executed, the President clarified that no single contractor has been awarded the full length of the highway.

“It is necessary to note that the Federal Executive Council approved our Legacy Projects to be procured, awarded, and constructed in sections. The completed 30-kilometre segment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is part of the 47.7km, six-lane Section I contract — not a wholesale 750km contract, as some have suggested. No contractor has been awarded the entire corridor. Our approach has been systematic, transparent, and section-based,” he said.

The President made the remarks on Thursday during the commissioning of the Lekki Deep Sea Port Access Road at the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant in Lagos.

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development and urged governors to collaborate with the federal government to ensure proper alignment of building and planning approvals.

He said alignment between subnational and federal authorities would help reduce compensation burdens and avoid delays in delivering infrastructure projects.

“I have directed the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and the Surveyor General of the Federation to work more closely with governors,” he said.

“Please, my dear governors, let us work together. Don’t issue planning approvals without collaboration with the Surveyor General and the Ministry of Works. I appeal to you to pursue our shared goal of national development.”

Tinubu also re-emphasized the federal government’s ban on dredging activities within 10 kilometers of any bridge nationwide, urging immediate compliance by state governments, regulatory bodies, and security agencies.

The commissioning event came just five days after the President inaugurated Phase 1 of Section I of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Lagos.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Works, Hitech Construction Company Limited, Dangote Industries Limited, BUA Group, and other contractors for their roles in advancing Nigeria’s road infrastructure.

Highlighting progress on other signature projects, Tinubu spoke on the revival of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway — a project originally envisioned 47 years ago under the Shehu Shagari administration.

“This corridor — spanning Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos — holds immense potential for agriculture, trade, and industrialisation. It connects over 58 dams, vast arable farmlands, and trade routes to our West African neighbours. It also presents an opportunity for windmill energy generation,” he said.

“In Kebbi, we have completed over 10 kilometres of the 258km, three-lane carriageway, and today we flag off the second carriageway. This section is the longest in all our Legacy Projects.

“In Sokoto, work has begun on the 120km single-carriageway, which will eventually become three lanes from Illela. Over 10km has already been completed, and we are now flagging off the second carriageway.”

He also reported significant progress on Section II of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, with over 10km of the 55km stretch already completed.

“Ongoing works are also being executed in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States,” Tinubu added.

