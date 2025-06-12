Tinubu Dismisses Claim His Govt Plans To Make Nigeria One-Party State

Share

Amid the storm of defections into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, June 12 dismissed claims that his government plans to make Nigeria a one-party state, declaring that it is not good for the country.

Tinubu made this known while addressing a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja as part of activities lined up to mark the 2025 Democracy Day.

“To those who ring the alarm that the APC is intent on a one-party state,

I offer you a most personal promise. While your alarm may be as a result of

your panic, it rings in error.

“At no time in the past, nor any instance in the present, and at no future juncture shall I view the notion of a one-party state as good for Nigeria. I have never attempted to alter any political party registration with INEC. Equally, my friends, we cannot blame anybody seeking to bail out of a sinking ship even without a life jacket.

“In 2003, when the then-governing party tried to sweep the nation

clean of political opposition through plot and manipulation, I was the last of

the progressive governors standing in my region.” Tinubu added.

The president Recalled his ruling as an opposition governor while he administered Lagos State between 1999-2007, Tinubu said he had no intention to make Nigeria a one-party state but would not reject members of the opposition who want to join the APC.

