Tinubu Directs Universities To Review Curricula Towards Job Creation

…Decries Rising Unemployment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has challenged universities in the country to review their curricula in such a way that would make graduates employable and enable them to create jobs to address graduates’ and youth unemployment.

Speaking at the 36th convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Tinubu, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the National University Commission (NUC), Prof Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu, said the government alone cannot create jobs for the graduates being turned out every year.

Congratulating the graduands, Tinubu expressed concern over youth and graduate employment and directed the universities to ensure that their curricula are tailored to employability and self-employment.

According to him, it is needful to pay close attention to the relevance of our curricula to employability and job creation, and emphasised that all hands must be on deck to ensure that FUTA graduates are not only self-reliant, but consistently so.

His words: “I must admit that while today’s occasion gives much joy, it is overwhelming to note the number of graduates that are to be added to the labour market. It is therefore needful to pay close attention to the relevance of our curricula to employability and job creation, and emphasise that all hands must be on deck to ensure that FUTA graduates are not only self-reliant, but consistently so.

“While it is agreed that Government alone cannot provide job opportunities directly for the teeming graduates of our Higher Educational Institutions, Government will continue to create an enabling environment for investments and businesses to thrive.

“This administration recognizes the critical role of science, technology, and innovation in our national development.

“We are therefore committed to policies that strengthen education, promote research funding, and foster collaborations between universities and industries. We are also pursuing the digital economy agenda, renewable energy initiatives, and infrastructure development, all of which open new opportunities for your graduates to contribute meaningfully to national growth and development.”

Tinubu praised FUTA for its consistent record of excellence, describing the institution as a critical hub for technological innovation and human capital development.

He commended the leadership of the Governing Council, management, and staff for sustaining high academic standards despite the nation’s socio-economic challenges.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s digital economy, renewable energy development, research funding, and industrial partnerships—sectors he said hold vast opportunities for FUTA graduates.

Tinubu also urged young graduates to explore the agricultural value chain, which he described as a goldmine capable of generating jobs and wealth. He added that sustainable funding of universities must now become a shared responsibility among government, alumni, and parents, in line with global best practices.

The President outlined ongoing reforms in the education sector, including the revitalization blueprint for university education, increased interventions from TETFund, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund), and the recently introduced Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF) aimed at cushioning the hardships faced by university workers.

He congratulated the graduands and encouraged them to deploy their scientific, ICT, and entrepreneurial skills to navigate the competitive labour market, urging them to uphold values of hard work, patriotism, and integrity.

In her address, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, highlighted FUTA’s major achievements over the past academic year, noting that the university maintained its ranking among the top 10 universities in Nigeria by the Times Higher Education ranking for 2025.

“Our congenial industrial environment and collective commitment towards the Vision of the University helped to maintain her position as the foremost University of Technology in Nigeria and one of the leading universities in Nigeria.

In the Times Higher Education Ranking of Universities for the year 2025, the Federal University of Technology, Akure, was ranked among the Top Ten Universities in Nigeria.”

The Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Prof. Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, said that 1,479 graduates of the university bagged second class upper, while 912 and 116 graduated with second class lower and third class, respectively.

‎

‎Also, Oladiji revealed that, apart from the 2,747 undergraduate students who were awarded Bachelor’s degrees, 867 were awarded Postgraduate degrees, with a breakdown of 627 for MTECH, 86 for PGD, and 154 for PhD.

The Vice-Chancellor also disclosed several groundbreaking feats, including FUTA’s successful hosting of the maiden Colloquium of Tertiary Institutions in Ondo State, and the reconfirmation of the university’s Department of Meteorology and Climate Science as a World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Regional Training Centre for another five-year term.

Oladiji announced that FUTA researchers continued to shine globally, with many listed among the world’s top 2% scientists by Stanford University and Elsevier.

Three research groups won international grants amounting to £136,511, while 12 projects worth over N341 million were approved under the TETFund National Research Fund for 2024/2025.

She added that FUTA is a beneficiary of the N1 billion Commercial Agriculture Fund introduced by President Tinubu. Staff of the university also won national laurels in engineering and innovation competitions, secured major international partnerships, and earned patents—including one for biodiesel production from renewable Spirogyra.

“The Federal University of Technology, Akure, remained very visible in academic discourses and competitions. A team of four academic staff from the University received a silver medal in a competition organised by the Nigerian Academy of Engineering. The team worked on the project titled Innovation: Automated Hot Air Dryer Powered by a Top-Lit-Up-Draft (TLUD) Biomass Gasifier. It was developed to thermally convert agro-waste into clean producer gas (CO, H2, CH4), generating a clean flame ideal for drying.”

On academic growth, Oladiji announced that all 18 academic programmes presented for the NUC 2024 accreditation exercise earned full accreditation. The university also secured approval for new programmes, including Nursing Sciences, Financial Technology, Procurement Management and Environmental Management, while plans are underway to establish a full School of Architecture.

The Vice-Chancellor listed several recognitions accorded to staff, including her own appointment as Alternate Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities, her Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Ilorin, and a Public Service Award from the Deji of Akure.

She also highlighted notable achievements by alumni, including Temidayo Oniosun—who made history by sending Nigerian Egusi seeds to space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 mission—and Subuloye Baale Isaac, a FUTA graduate who emerged as one of the recipients of the President’s NYSC Honours Award.

Oladiji reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to producing globally competitive graduates and sustaining its legacy as a powerhouse of innovation and technological advancement.

The Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, applauded FUTA, describing it as a global force in technological innovation and a strategic partner in the state’s development agenda.

The governor, who was represented by the Director General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU), Engr. Razaq Obe said he held an immutable belief in the power of education and remained immensely proud of the role FUTA plays as a beacon of light and a catalyst for development, not just in Ondo State, but across Nigeria and the globe.

He praised FUTA’s four-decade legacy, noting that the university had grown into “an institution of institutions,” consistently ranked as Nigeria’s best University of Technology. This is not a fluke; it is a testament to a culture of excellence and a spirit of resilience,” the governor said.

According to him, the global footprints of FUTA alumni from Silicon Valley to leading research centres reflect the university’s impact on technology, agriculture, engineering and innovation.

He added that FUTA’s research output and patents had contributed significantly to solving national challenges in food security, renewable energy, and mineral exploration.

Aiyedatiwa specially commended the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, and her team, saying: “Your commitment to providing a world-class academic environment, often in the face of daunting challenges, has not gone unnoticed.”

The governor disclosed that his administration recently approved the transfer of the former UNIMED Teaching Hospital facility in Akure to FUTA to support the institution’s newly created Teaching Hospital.