…condoles Enugu govt on tanker explosion

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday directed all traffic agencies in the country to curb petroleum tanker explosions nationwide.

This came as he condoled with the government and the people of Enugu State over the tanker explosion, which resulted in the loss of lives on Saturday.

The fuel tanker reportedly spiralled out of control and burst into flames while navigating the Ugwu-Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President commiserated with the families of the deceased and the injured and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and quick recovery for those receiving medical treatment.

The President called for caution and adherence to safety measures among road users, particularly fuel tanker operators.

