Tinubu Directs Immediate Release Of Funds For Space Assets Maintenance

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the realisation of Nigeria’s space policy and programme as enshrined in the revised 25-year roadmap for space development.

This came as he directed the immediate release of approved funds for the maintenance of the country’s space assets in line with the National Space Policy and Programme.

“I hereby approve that the cost of implementing the revised 25-year roadmap for the national space policy be forwarded to the Federal Executive Council for consideration and approval,” he added.

The President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, gave the directive on Tuesday during the first meeting of the National Space Council held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “Nigeria will not watch the new frontier unfold from the sidelines. We will participate, we will compete, we will contribute. Our space ambitions must be anchored in outcomes, accountability, and national value.

“We must build a programme that serves the farmer in the field, the teacher in the classroom, the entrepreneur in the market, the soldier on duty, the researcher in the laboratory, and the policymaker who must plan with evidence rather than guesswork. This is how a nation turns attitude into advantage.”

Tinubu assured that his administration, through the Renewed Hope Agenda, is committed to developing the country by engaging relevant human resources for socio-economic improvement.

“We shall be steadfast in providing the required support for the success of the space programme, as well as the resources needed for its growth and the successful realisation of the mandate of the nation’s space agency,” he said.

The President noted that his administration’s investments in the sector are driven by opportunities in outer space as “a new frontier for human development, a stimulus for technological advancement, and economic diversification.”

He explained that outer space provides “a unique platform for effective exploration and utilisation of the nation’s natural resources, as well as environmental protection.

“Space technology remains the foundation for cybersecurity and a vibrant digital economy. The space economy is rapidly growing and is expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2040. When we invest in space, we are not funding a distant dream.

“We are funding precision in agriculture, security at our borders, early warning systems against floods and fires, smarter cities, safer skies, stronger communications, and a digital economy that can compete with the best in the world. We are funding the confidence of a nation that refuses to be trapped by the limits of yesterday,” he said.

Urging the space agency to remain faithful to its mandate of ensuring that space assets and resources over Nigeria are used responsibly, the President directed the agency to “employ all legally available means to enforce the space regulation and spectrum management framework for secure utilisation of space assets and resources over Nigeria on behalf of the National Space Council, as provided in the NASDRA Act 2010.

“I also direct all MDAs, stakeholders, and the private sector to comply with the space regulatory framework. This directive includes the timely release of all approved funds for this purpose by the Federal Ministry of Finance,” he added.

Shedding more light on the outcome of the meeting, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Kingsley Udeh, described the National Space Council meeting, chaired by the Vice President on behalf of the President, as historic, with landmark outcomes.