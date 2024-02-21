Tinubu Directs Immediate Payment Of Electricity Bill To Avoid Aso Rock Disconnection

President Bola Tinubu has directed immediate settlement of outstanding electricity bills due to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, (AEDC) according to a statement on Tuesday by Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The development ostensibly is a move to avert the disconnection of the Presidential Villa.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) had in a public notice threatened to disconnect the Presidential Villa, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, World Bank, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Power, Clerk of National Assembly, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) Comptroller General of Customs, United Nations, Abuja Liaison office, head ECOWAS, Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Independent Corrupt Practises Commission (ICPC), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Comptroller General Immigration, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Ministry of Aviation, and many other customers over alleged debt of N47,195,620,266.06.

But Onanuga said that contrary to the AEDC’s initial claim of N923 Million debt in paid advertorial in newspapers, the State House outstanding bill is N342, 352, 217.46, according to a letter by the management of AEDC to the State House Permanent Secretary dated February 14, 2024.

He added that having reconciled the position to the satisfaction of both parties, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila has given assurance that the debt would be paid to AEDC before the end of this week.

Onanuga said: “Following the example of the Presidency, Chief of Staff also urged other MDAs to reconcile their accounts with AEDC and pay their electricity bills.”