Tinubu directs immediate action plan to tackle flooding

Moved by the need to stem the tide of an impending flood crisis across the country, President Bola Tinubu has directed an immediate plan of action to mitigate the impact of any disaster.

To this effect, he has appointed Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, as chairman of the committee to produce a road map by harmonising the recent National Economic Council (NEC) report on flood, the 2022 National Flood Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan as well as all other national reports on flood.

Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, would serve as vice chairman of the committee which was expected to submit its recommendations in seven days.

At an emergency meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the behest of the President yesterday Tinubu gave marching orders to the committee for an action plan on all the reports, saying it was best to be proactive than to be reactive.

“Based on the submissions by the DG of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, the situation is not that terrible but to be forewarned is to be forearmed. “The submissions by the other relevant stakeholders are equally poignant and we can’t afford to take chances.

“Though the situation is not as bad as we might think, we need to set up a committee so that the report of the Presidential Committee and the 2022 Federal Executive Council – approved broad preparedness plan should be harmonised and implemented immediately,” the Vice President stated the President’s position.

Shettima noted that a feasible roadmap would address the flood crisis in Nigeria, adding that responsibilities would be shouldered by the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Federal Government.

He stated: “I deliberately invited the NEDC and NDDC so that with whatever resources that NEMA has, they have to be released to the states so that they can start making preparations for any eventuality. “Based on the Presidential directive, I will meet with the Chief Executives of the NEDC and NDDC for states that are under their coverage.”