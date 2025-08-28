Tinubu: Diplomatic Visits Aim To Boost Growth, Jobs

President Bola Tinubu has said his recent diplomatic engagements across the globe were aimed at securing opportunities that would translate into economic growth, job creation, and prosperity for Nigerians.

The President stated this in a post on his X handle, @officialABAT, on Thursday, following his return from visits to Japan and Brazil.

Tinubu wrote: “It feels good to be back home in Nigeria after our recent engagements in Japan and Brazil.

In 2023, you entrusted me with the responsibility of restoring our pride and dignity on the global stage, and I remain fully committed to that mission. Every handshake, every agreement, and every meeting is guided by one goal: to secure opportunities that translate into growth, jobs, and prosperity for Nigerians.

In Japan, we deepened ties that will bring new investments in industry, technology, and human capital. In Brazil, we advanced partnerships in trade, agriculture, aviation, and finance, while also engaging with our own business leaders to strengthen confidence in our economy.

This is the new Nigeria we are building together, a Nigeria built on sustainable reforms that will outlast us, rather than one built on rhetoric; a Nigeria that is confident abroad, resilient at home, and determined to create value for every citizen, at home and in the diaspora.

The journey is not without challenges, but with unity of purpose and courage to reform, I firmly believe the best is on the horizon. God bless our dear country, Nigeria.”