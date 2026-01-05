Tinubu/Dikko Campaign Group Empowers 1,040 Traders In Katsina

A political support group, Tinubu/Dikko Assured (TDA 2027), has launched the empowerment of no fewer than 1,040 small-scale traders across the three senatorial zones of Katsina.

The empowerment programme by the group aims to boost grassroots economic activities across the 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the programme in Daura on Sunday, Gov. Dikko Radda commended the gesture, describing it as unforgettable to the beneficiaries.

Represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasir Yahya-Daura, Radda said that collaborative efforts between government institutions and stakeholders remain crucial for sustainable development.

He said the intervention would go a long way in easing the challenges faced by the beneficiaries and strengthening public confidence in responsive leadership.

Radda further stated that the initiative reflected a deep sense of compassion and commitment to the welfare of the people, stressing that such acts of goodwill promote unity and social stability within the state.