Tinubu Didn’t Present Empty Budget Box Before Nass- Doguwa

Chairman of the Northern caucus in the Federal House of Representatives, Alhaji Ado Alhassan Doguwa, has strongly denied that President Bola Tinubu presented an empty bud- get box before the National Assembly, saying that “what people don’t know is that the President had since submitted a flash drive of the whole budget before his presentation to the joint chambers.”

In a released, titled, “stop the misrepresentation of facts, we did not receive empty 2024 Budget Box from President Tinubu,” Alhassan Ado Doguwa, said that the speculation is baseless, and unfounded. “I write in response to the mischievous insinuations that Mr. President laid empty boxes before the National Assembly on the day he presented the appropriation bill 2023. ”

What people don’t know is that Mr. President had earlier submitted a flash drive as a soft copy of the 2023 Budget, which is now being printed out in hard copies. And, as usual, he brought one hard copy of the budget to the floor..

“Be that as it may, Senators and reps members are satisfied and are conveniently guided by the verbal presentation and the way Mr. President digested the budget, and gave a specific analysis of the funds allocated to the various sectors of the economy. I, therefore, want to say that any media or mischievous reports insinuating that Mr. President laid empty boxes were NOT TRUE and are unfounded,” he said.