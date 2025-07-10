Tinubu Didn’t Make Buhari President- Boss Mustapha

The immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, on Wednesday dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu made former President Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria’s president in 2015.

Mustapha made the statement at the unveiling of the book, “According to the President: Lessons from a Presidential Spokesperson’s Experience,” written by former presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

The former SGF believes that former President Buhari already had 12 million existing votes and that the merger of the legacy parties merely contributed 3 million votes to his victory at the 2015 presidential election.

READ ALSO

He commended the former president for laying the foundation of reforms for President Tinubu.

“When you sum up the total votes that gave us victory in 2015, the aggregate of the total votes were 15.4 million votes. So, basically, what we brought to the table, the other parties that were in the matter in addition to Buhari’s 12.2 million votes were 3.2 million votes,” Mustapha said at the book launch.