Tinubu Didn’t Halt 5-Year US Visas – Presidency Clarifies

The Presidency has dismissed reports suggesting that President Bola Tinubu halted the issuance of 5-year multiple-entry visas for United States citizens, describing the claims as fake news and misinformation.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Presidential Spokesman Bayo Onanuga said the Tinubu administration remains committed to honouring bilateral agreements, including the visa reciprocity arrangement with the United States.

He noted that contrary to the online speculation, the Nigerian government has not discontinued the issuance of 5-year multiple-entry non-immigrant visas to US citizens.

“Contrary to misinformation and fake news circulating online, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has never stopped issuing 5-year multiple-entry visas for US citizens, in accordance with the principle of subsisting bilateral agreements and reciprocity,” Onanuga stated.

He explained that shortly after taking office, President Tinubu directed all government ministries and agencies to implement existing bilateral agreements and uphold reciprocity in diplomatic relations.

Reacting to the recent adjustments in US non-immigrant visa policy for Nigerians, Onanuga said the Nigerian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and senior officials, is actively engaging American authorities to address what it considers unfavourable restrictions.

He said, “We want to reiterate that the US government’s claim of reciprocity as the reason for its current visa policy towards Nigeria does not accurately reflect the actual situation. The Nigerian government has not deviated from granting US citizens a 5-year multiple-entry non-immigrant visa, just as the US has continued to grant the same to Nigerians.”

Clarifying the new e-Visa system introduced by the Tinubu administration, Onanuga said the 90-day single-entry validity period being referenced only applies to e-Visas, not standard visas issued at embassies.

“The 90-day single-entry visa validity period only applies to the newly introduced e-Visas, a short-term visa category for tourists and businesspeople who may not wish to undergo the standard visa application process and wait,” he explained.

He noted that the e-Visa replaced the now-defunct visa-on-arrival system, which had been plagued by inefficiencies and extortion. Under the new system, applicants receive their visas within 48 hours via a streamlined online process that eliminates the need for embassy visits.

“The e-Visa policy aligns with President Tinubu’s efforts to boost investment, trade, and tourism in the country, as well as promote the ease of doing business for non-nationals,” Onanuga added.

However, he pointed out that while Nigeria has extended the e-Visa gesture to US citizens and others, the US has yet to reciprocate.

“In the spirit of cooperation, mutual understanding, and partnership that have characterised the relationship between Nigeria and the United States over the decades, the Tinubu-led administration will continue to dialogue and engage with US authorities to resolve any issues that have led to the recent developments,” the statement concluded.