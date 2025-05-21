Tinubu Didn’t Create Nigeria’s Economy Challenges- Gov Eno

Share

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on Tuesday stated that President Bola Tinubu did not create Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

Eno who made this known while addressing State House correspondents following a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja said Tinubu deserves national support to steer the country through difficult times.

Eno described Tinubu’s first two years in office as wonderful and marked by determined efforts to address inherited challenges.

READ ALSO

The Governor also outlined the achievements of his two-year administration in Akwa Ibom State across key sectors, pointing to strides in education, healthcare, road infrastructure, and rural development.

According to him, while the first phase of his administration focused on grassroots development, the second half of his tenure will usher in a wave of major infrastructure projects to position the state as an economic and tourist hub.

“President Tinubu didn’t create the problem we are in right now. For me, I believe he is doing his best, and he should be supported to finish strong,” he said.

Share