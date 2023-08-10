Tinubu Did Not Send Me To Niger Republic – Sanusi

Contrary to reports, the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s visit to General Abdourahmane Tchiani, Niger Republic coup leader, in Niamey, Niger on Wednesday was not as an emissary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Unconfirmed reports by some media outlets (not including New Telegraph) had it that the renowned economist visited Tchiani at the instance of Mr Tinubu, who doubles as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

However, the 14th Emir of Kano, while sounding a rebuttal before State House correspondents Thursday afternoon, averred that though he was in the seat of power to brief President Tinubu on his discussions with the Nigerian junta leader, his visit to Niamey was on his own volition and contacts.

“I was not sent by the government. Government officials were aware I was going but it was my initiation, my contact, to get there. And will continue to do my best. It is my duty as a leader.” Said Sanusi

Asked whether his initiative has yielded any positive results, the former Central Bank Governor said interventions are ongoing, adding that he will continue to do his best to bring warring Nigerien junta members and the ECOWAS together to improve understanding.

“This is a situation for public diplomacy”, he stressed.