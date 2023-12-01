Tinubu Did Not Present Empty Budget Box To Nat’l Assembly – Doguwa

The House of Representatives, Northern Caucus Chairman, Alhaji Ado Alhassan Doguwa, has strongly denied that President Bola Tinubu had presented an empty Budget Box before the National Assembly.

Rather, he said, “What people don’t know is that the President had since submitted a flash drive of the whole Budget before his presentation to the Joint Chambers.”

In a press release, titled, “Stop the misrepresentation of facts, we did not receive empty 2024 Budget Box from President Tinubu”, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, said, the speculation is baseless and unfounded and those not even arise.

“I write in response to the mischievous insinuations that, Mr. President laid empty boxes to the National Assembly on the day he presented the appropriation bill 2023.”

” What people don’t know is that Mr. President had earlier submitted a flash drive as a soft copy of the 2023 Budget. Which is now being printed out in hard copies. And as usual, brought one single hard copy of the budget to the floor”, Doguwa notified.

“Be that as it may, Senators and Hon. members were satisfied and were conveniently guided by the verbal presentation and the way Mr. President digested the budget, and gave a specific analysis of the funds allocated to the various sectors of the economy. I, therefore, want to say that any media or mischievous reports insinuating that Mr President laid empty boxes were NOT TRUE and unfounded.”

Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who is also the Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Upstream, insisted that “Such reports are only being perpetrated by mischief makers and opposition members who would always criticize the government with or without reasonable cause.

“I further wish to urge Nigerians to disregard such insinuations, and condemn the perpetrators as they are enemies of Nigeria’s Progress.”

He said that from next week, the House Committee on Petroleum Upstream will start budget defense on estimates of agencies under my committee’s supervision”.