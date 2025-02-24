Tinubu Determined To Transform Education – Minister

Share

The Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is determined to ensure the delivery of quality basic education across the country, in a bid to transform the sector.

Alausa made this disclosure at a three-day meeting of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) management with executive chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday in Abuja, under the theme “Strengthening Collaboration for Quality Basic Education Delivery in Nigeria.”

Represented by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Ismaila Adiatu, he noted that President Tinubu has directed all stakeholders in the basic education sub-sector to work towards returning children back to the classroom in order to decrease the number of out-of-school children in the country.

He said: “I would like to assure you of the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting quality education to inspire renewed hope, with a strong emphasis on prioritising qualitative basic education, which is recognised as the most vital segment of the education sector.

“The development of this foundational level is essential for the positive impact of the other tiers of the educational system and its contribution to overall national development.

“The Federal Ministry of Education is, therefore, committed to improving teacher quality, enhancing the school environment, ensuring the availability of adequate instructional materials, and implementing an effective quality assurance evaluation system.

“We are also focused on strengthening collaboration with all relevant stakeholders to develop result-oriented strategies aimed at reducing the growing number of out-of-school children.”

The minister disclosed that a committee has been set up to outline the process for categorising schools in Nigeria to identify areas where urgent interventions were needed.

“These efforts are designed to prepare Nigerian youths for the 21st-century economy, in line with Mr President’s initiative of ‘Education for Renewed Hope.'”

He further called on participants to reevaluate existing strategies and identify innovative approaches to implementing basic education, including exploring alternative funding sources and fostering collaboration to ensure that every Nigerian child receives quality education.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Hajiya Aisha Garba, said the gathering was a testament to its collective commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian child has access to quality basic education, regardless of the education programme in Nigeria.

“We must prioritise our society-based education by ensuring effective collaboration at national and state levels, within the education sector and beyond.

“This workshop provides us with a unique opportunity to collectively evaluate our progress so far, identify challenges, and chart a new pathway towards achieving our shared goal of an effective basic education system in Nigeria. While I have knowledge over the decades, it is still imperative that we address the most essential issues.

“Nigeria still has a poor quality of education, especially at the basic level. We must work together to address these challenges in financing basic education, infrastructure, quality of education, ensuring the relevance and accessibility of learning materials, addressing challenges of teachers, and working together to improve the social infrastructure of an inclusive teaching and learning environment,” she added

Speaking on behalf of the chairmen, Adaramaja Shehu expressed confidence that the meeting would strategize on improving the effectiveness of schools and uphold best practices to boost learning outcomes.

He also urged the state chairmen to join hands in eradicating the issue of out-of-school children.

