The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has reaffirmed the determination of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, in collaboration with the 10th National Assembly, to decisively tackle insecurity and drive economic prosperity across Nigeria.

Abbas made this known in Abuja on Sunday during “An Evening with 004”, an informal engagement between the Speaker and Nigerian youths organised by the Office of the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Dayo Israel.

The event, held to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, brought together young Nigerians who interacted freely with the Speaker on issues ranging from politics, security, economy, education, entrepreneurship, and women’s inclusion.

The Speaker, accompanied by his wife Hajia Fatima Abbas Tajudeen and his children, was honoured with the ‘Legislator of the Year (National Category)’ award by the APC Youth Wing.

Abbas assured that the Tinubu-led administration is committed to making the country safer through both kinetic and non-kinetic measures.

“There’s no country in the world that can achieve meaningful progress without adequate security. The President and the National Assembly have worked very hard to put non-kinetic measures in place to ensure that security around the country is improved.

I believe that within the next two to four years of this administration, God willing, we will no longer be talking about insecurity,” he said.

He cited Kaduna State as an example, where the UK Ambassador to Nigeria recently honoured Governor Uba Sani for improved security efforts.

The Speaker acknowledged the inadequacy of Nigeria’s current budgetary allocations but expressed optimism that President Tinubu’s tax reform initiative would significantly increase the nation’s revenue.

“Within the next one to two years, we will substantially increase the revenue profile of Nigeria several-fold. Once the tax reforms take effect, Nigeria’s budget will improve at a minimum by five times what we have today. That will be the time when we can give each sector what it actually requires,” Abbas explained.

He added that the administration and the legislature have overcome a major hurdle of revenue paucity, paving the way for better funding of critical sectors like education and health.

Abbas named President Bola Tinubu as his top mentor, praising his ability to build and sustain relationships for over four decades.

“I have so many role models. Asiwaju is one of them because of his antecedents in supporting people right from when he was a senator to when he became governor. I’ve seen him maintain relationships for 40 years. Not too many Nigerians can do that. He is my role model,” he said.

The Speaker also advised youths to embrace honesty and transparency, stressing that these virtues are key to leadership and personal success.

“Be open and honest in whatever you do. Once you are open and honest, you can never get it wrong. Even when you make mistakes, people will understand that it’s a mistake,” he noted.

Abbas expressed optimism that the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution would create more opportunities for women, just as the youth successfully pushed through the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill.

He also highlighted his legislative record, noting that 22 of his bills were signed into law during the last Assembly, an unprecedented achievement.

During the event, the APC youths presented the Speaker with a certificate and a sculpted head bust to honour his “exemplary leadership, visionary stewardship, and outstanding legislative impact.”

The citation read in part: “As Speaker, you have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to deepening democracy, promoting good governance, and advancing policies that drive national development and strengthen the voice of the people.”

Hajia Fatima Abbas, speaking about her husband, described him as “an extraordinary man; very kind and very honest,” and offered advice to young women on marriage: “prayer, a lot of patience, and always stand by each other.”